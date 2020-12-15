Nova Scotia First Nation chief angered by shooting over lobster fishery

Send this page to someone via email

The chief of a Nova Scotia First Nation is expressing her frustration with what she described as “vigilante fishers” after shots were allegedly fired at an Indigenous harvester off the province’s northern coast.

Chief Andrea Paul of Pictou Landing First Nation said in a Facebook post Tuesday the community had made it clear in September they would be fishing for lobster in smaller aluminum boats and non-Indigenous commercial fishers had not objected.

She said she is saddened and angered at reports that a Pictou Landing member was allegedly shot at Sunday on the Northumberland Strait as he attempted to confront the crew of a fishing vessel that appeared to be pulling his traps from the water.

RCMP say the crew accelerated toward the Indigenous man and fired shots in his direction but no injuries were reported.

Four men from Pictou County have been arrested in connection with the incident.

RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Lisa Croteau says no charges have yet been laid.