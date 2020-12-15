New name coming to London, Ont. school named after disgraced Jean Vanier

Send this page to someone via email

The London District Catholic School Board announced Tuesday that Jean Vanier Catholic Elementary School will be renamed effective September 2021.

Starting next academic year, the school will be known as St. Rose of Lima Catholic Elementary School, named after the first person from the Americas to be canonized as a saint.

Jean Vanier, a once highly respected Catholic figure, was posthumously found to have sexually abused at least six women.

Vanier died in 2019 at age 90 and a report from the France-based charity he founded, L’Arche International, was released in February 2020.

According to that report, the women’s descriptions provide evidence enough to show that Vanier engaged in “manipulative sexual relationships” over a period from 1970 to 2005, usually with a “psychological hold” over the alleged victims.

In July, the LDCSB confirmed it would be moving to rename Jean Vanier elementary. At the same time, King’s University College confirmed plans to rename its virtual Jean Vanier Research Centre. It is not yet clear when the research centre will be renamed.

