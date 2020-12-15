Shots fired in Lower Sackville last evening: police

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating reports of shots fired in Lower Sackville on Monday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., shots fired at a vehicle on Sackville Drive were reported to police. Police say the suspect and victim fled the scene before police arrived.

“The victim was identified and no one was hurt,” police say.

According to police, the suspect vehicle is described as a blue sedan, and police believe the suspect is known to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Halifax RCMP detachment.

