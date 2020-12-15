Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired in Lower Sackville last evening: police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 2:18 pm
Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating reports of shots fired in Lower Sackville on Monday evening.

Around 5:10 p.m., shots fired at a vehicle on Sackville Drive were reported to police. Police say the suspect and victim fled the scene before police arrived.

“The victim was identified and no one was hurt,” police say.

Read more: Man charged with second degree murder in Morris Street death

According to police, the suspect vehicle is described as a blue sedan, and police believe the suspect is known to the victim.

Trending Stories

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information on the incident to reach out to the Halifax RCMP detachment.

Click to play video 'Halifax police to equip officers with body cameras' Halifax police to equip officers with body cameras
Halifax police to equip officers with body cameras

 

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HalifaxInvestigationhalifax policeShots firedLower SackvilleHalifax RCMPSackville DriveLower Sackville shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers