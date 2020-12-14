Lexus larceny: Ottawa police charge Montreal driver, 18, after chasing down alleged stolen vehicle

Ottawa police said Monday they’ve charged an 18-year-old man from Montreal following a late-night pursuit and the alleged theft of a Lexus.
Police located a stolen Lexus travelling on Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard in Ottawa on Sunday night, according to a release.
An officer attempted to stop the vehicle at roughly 3:40 a.m. but the suspect sped off along Regional Road 174, police said.
The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned on a side road, according to the report.
With the help of a K-9 tracker, police said the suspect was later found hiding on a nearby property.
Ottawa police have charged 18-year-old Luca Del Papa of Montreal with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, theft exceeding $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.
Comments