Crime

Lexus larceny: Ottawa police charge Montreal driver, 18, after chasing down alleged stolen vehicle

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 4:34 pm
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old Montreal man was arrested and charged following a late night pursuit of a stolen vehicle.
Ottawa police say an 18-year-old Montreal man was arrested and charged following a late night pursuit of a stolen vehicle. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Nathalie Madore

Ottawa police said Monday they’ve charged an 18-year-old man from Montreal following a late-night pursuit and the alleged theft of a Lexus.

Police located a stolen Lexus travelling on Jeanne d’Arc Boulevard in Ottawa on Sunday night, according to a release.

An officer attempted to stop the vehicle at roughly 3:40 a.m. but the suspect sped off along Regional Road 174, police said.

Read more: Ottawa man, 45, charged in 3 bank robberies, police say

The stolen vehicle was later located abandoned on a side road, according to the report.

With the help of a K-9 tracker, police said the suspect was later found hiding on a nearby property.

Ottawa police have charged 18-year-old Luca Del Papa of Montreal with dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from a peace officer, theft exceeding $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

