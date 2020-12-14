Asymptomatic testing underway at Big White after several cases linked to social gatherings

Send this page to someone via email

A testing team with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) has been deployed to the Big White resort municipality near Kelowna, B.C. after cases were detected related to social gatherings.

Interior Health confirms some asymptomatic testing is occurring given the “shared nature of some accommodations” and to identify possible cases early, it says in a statement.

Asymptomatic testing is a departure from testing practices in B.C. to date. Testing was reserved for people experiencing symptoms, such as a cough or fever.

“As we know COVID-19 is circulating throughout Interior Health, the province, and beyond,” Interior Health said.

“Like many communities, we have detected cases of COVID-19 related to the transmission caused by social activity in homes and accommodations.”

Interior Health said it is investigating community cases of COVID-19 and performing contact tracing in the resort municipality.

No outbreak has been declared.

Interior Health reassured visitors that activities at Big White Ski Resort are safe, as long as people follow provincial health orders and directives.

“We would like to thank Big White’s community leaders for their ongoing support as public health works to ensure any cases of COVID-19 are detected and supported as part of our ongoing efforts against COVID-19,” the health authority said.

The Central Okanagan has once again become a provincial hot spot for COVID-19, with more than 1,000 cases detected from January to the end of November.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the most recent reporting period, 314 new cases were recorded in the region, and per capita case totals are among the highest in B.C.

Global News has requested comment from the Big White Ski Resort.

Big White’s COVID-19 safety plan can be found here.