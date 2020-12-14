Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Asymptomatic testing underway at Big White after several cases linked to social gatherings

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 4:37 pm
Click to play video 'Big White Ski Resort opening amid pandemic' Big White Ski Resort opening amid pandemic
Heading to the local ski hill is among the activities still sanctioned by B.C.’s top doctor, despite a provincial regional travel advisory issued on Thursday – Nov 20, 2020

A testing team with the Interior Health Authority (IHA) has been deployed to the Big White resort municipality near Kelowna, B.C. after cases were detected related to social gatherings.

Interior Health confirms some asymptomatic testing is occurring given the “shared nature of some accommodations” and to identify possible cases early, it says in a statement.

Read more: ‘Rapid tests could be a screening tool’: COVID-19 cases in B.C. care homes continue to rise

Asymptomatic testing is a departure from testing practices in B.C. to date. Testing was reserved for people experiencing symptoms, such as a cough or fever.

“As we know COVID-19 is circulating throughout Interior Health, the province, and beyond,” Interior Health said.

Click to play video 'Concerns are growing as more residents test positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan long term care homes' Concerns are growing as more residents test positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan long term care homes
Concerns are growing as more residents test positive for COVID-19 at Okanagan long term care homes

“Like many communities, we have detected cases of COVID-19 related to the transmission caused by social activity in homes and accommodations.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health said it is investigating community cases of COVID-19 and performing contact tracing in the resort municipality.

Read more: Should there be asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 in B.C.?

No outbreak has been declared.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Interior Health reassured visitors that activities at Big White Ski Resort are safe, as long as people follow provincial health orders and directives.

Click to play video 'LifeLabs announces new COVID-19 antibody test for British Columbians' LifeLabs announces new COVID-19 antibody test for British Columbians
LifeLabs announces new COVID-19 antibody test for British Columbians – Nov 26, 2020

“We would like to thank Big White’s community leaders for their ongoing support as public health works to ensure any cases of COVID-19 are detected and supported as part of our ongoing efforts against COVID-19,” the health authority said.

The Central Okanagan has once again become a provincial hot spot for COVID-19, with more than 1,000 cases detected from January to the end of November.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Multiple B.C. film and television productions paused amid COVID-19 testing crunch

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, the most recent reporting period, 314 new cases were recorded in the region, and per capita case totals are among the highest in B.C.

Global News has requested comment from the Big White Ski Resort.

Big White’s COVID-19 safety plan can be found here. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Kelownabc coronaviruscovid-19 bcbig whiteKelowna ski resortBig White coronavirusBig White COVID-19Big White COVID-19 testingBig White testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers