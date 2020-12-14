1 new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick as Edmundston area remains in orange phase

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

The individual is located in the Moncton region and is between 60 and 69 years of age. The cause of the case is under investigation.

There are now 59 active cases in the province, health officials said.

New Brunswick says that the Edmundston region is will remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

All other zones are in the yellow phase as of Monday.

Residents in the Edmundston region are reminded that among the rules in the orange phase are a one-household bubble, mandatory two metres of social distancing and a requirement to wear a mask while in indoor and outdoor public spaces.

There have been 558 cases of COVID-19 in the province, 490 of which are considered to be recovered.

Officials have recorded eight deaths as a result of COVID-19.

On Monday, the province said it has updated its data used in the provincial dashboard to reflect that an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 at Shannex Parkland Saint John has died.

However, health officials say that death is not the result of COVID-19.

At this time, three people are in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.

Students at Saint Mary’s Academy in Edmundston will learn from home until Dec. 18, the province confirmed on Monday.

A confirmed case was linked to the school last week with students and staff staying at home since Friday.

The province says staff at the school will contact families with more information.