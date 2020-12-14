Ontario Superior Court suspends jury trials in most of the province until February

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Superior Court of Justice has suspended jury trials in most parts of the province until February.

Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz says the suspension applies everywhere except in regions designated “green” under Ontario’s COVID-19 pandemic response plan.

Trials will resume on Feb. 1 at the earliest.

The Monday notice from the court extends the move announced last month to suspend jury selection for new trials until Jan. 4.

Jury trials currently in progress can proceed at the discretion of the trial judge.

Morawetz says he strongly encourages virtual proceedings wherever possible.

