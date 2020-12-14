COVID-19: Kitchener launches program to keep community connected during winter months of pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

With limited entertainment options for Kitchenerites these days, the city has launched a new program to help fill the void safely.

Reimagine Winter got underway Monday with Kitchener saying it will offer fun and safe winter experiences to help renew community connection and well-being.

“I am thrilled with our new Reimagine Winter initiative that our city team has been working on. We are all tired of COVID-19 and I know that like me, many of you are looking for new ways to gather, socialize and celebrate in new ways so as to stay healthy and connected this winter,” Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a release.

Among the activities touted by the city are the virtual Christkindl Market, the Christmas Fantasy Lights in Victoria Park and tobogganing.

Other ideas include hiking, outdoor skating (when rinks launch) and the Kitchener Market.

The city also suggests adorning the Tribute Bridge at Williamsburg Cemetery in commemoration of loved ones.

The city says it will be announcing more programs and activities throughout the winter.