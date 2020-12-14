Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Environment Canada says conditions should improve by midnight.
Environment Canada says conditions should improve by midnight. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Ont., for late Monday afternoon and evening.

Seven to 14 centimetres of snow are expected, with low visibility due to heavy falling and blowing snow, Environment Canada says.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontarians should celebrate holidays with own household only, government says

The federal weather agency says conditions should improve by midnight.

The travel advisory is due to lake effect snow that will develop later Monday.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Barrie Environment CanadaWinter weather advisoryMidland Environment CanadaOrillia Environment CnaadaWinter weather advisory barrieWinter weather advisory MidlandWinter weather advisory Orillia
Flyers
More weekly flyers