Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Barrie, Midland, Orillia areas

A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Orillia, Lagoon City and Washago, Ont., for late Monday afternoon and evening.

Seven to 14 centimetres of snow are expected, with low visibility due to heavy falling and blowing snow, Environment Canada says.

The federal weather agency says conditions should improve by midnight.

The travel advisory is due to lake effect snow that will develop later Monday.

