Coronavirus: Holiday activities for London, Ont., families to enjoy

This holiday season will be like no other due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To keep London’s holiday spirits alive, the City of London has compiled a list of family-friendly activities to celebrate the festive time of year while following COVID-19 health protocols.

.@DundasPlace is the perfect destination for a Sunday stroll during the holiday season! Check out holiday window displays, listen to festive live #LdnOnt music and try out the ice at @coventmarket – @Downtown_London is the place for safe holiday experiences.#explorethecore pic.twitter.com/uXNv5lMaV1 — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) December 13, 2020

1. Live, outdoor festive music

Local musicians are bringing festive music to Dundas Place for the next two weekends.

Take in the sounds of the season every Friday and Saturday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Library Terrace (east of Central Library).

Grace Hygge: Holiday Market is also offering live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

2. Historic holiday photo display

Take a stroll along Dundas Place to revisit downtown London.

Historic photos are displayed in the windows of Budweiser Gardens, Fanshawe College Downtown Campus, City of London Planning Office (206 Dundas), Central Library and the J. Allen Taylor building.

The display runs until Jan. 11.

3. Enjoy the sights of the season

The Downtown London’s Holiday Window Walk invites you to go for a stroll along the window walk route where you’ll find eight storefront windows that come alive through whimsical audio experiences.

4. Visit an outdoor skating rink

The Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market and the outdoor rink at Victoria Park are open daily, weather permitting.

Victoria Park’s ice rink is open until 10 p.m. where you can skate under the holiday lights.

5. Visit a ‘Winter Wonderland’ at Victoria Park

Victoria Park has transformed into a Winter Wonderland with more than 75,000 holiday lights and festive displays.

Lights are on nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. through the holiday season.

The City Hall Promenade Deck is not open for viewing this year.

Londoners are reminded to maintain six feet apart from people from outside their household when participating in activities.

The City says if you arrive at an activity that is too busy or crowded, it’s best to wait until there’s enough space to properly practice physical distancing or to leave and return at another time.

Visitors are also reminded to take advantage of two-hour free parking in the downtown core. Until Dec. 31, each vehicle can get two hours of free parking daily at municipal on-street parking meters and lots in downtown and Old East Village. Use the code ‘B2B20’ on the HonkMobile app or visit honkmobile.com to book a spot.

