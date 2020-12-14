Weekly survey: Will a vaccine entice you back to concerts sooner?

Send this page to someone via email

Vaccinations against COVID-19 begin this week in Canada and other countries. It’ll be a while before all of us get inoculated and we’re still in for a tough winter, but at least there’s hope on the horizon.

If we all get jabbed by summer–predictions about when widespread vaccinations will happen are, shall we say, fluid–there’s a chance that we might be able to go to gigs once again. Maybe. We’ll see.

But let’s take the optimistic position for this week’s survey question. Would you be willing to get a COVID-19 vaccine sooner if it meant a quicker return to live in-person concerts? Or will you wait to see how the vaccines work first?

