5 new coronavirus cases linked to schools in London and Middlesex

Send this page to someone via email

Five coronavirus cases linked to schools were reported in London and Middlesex this weekend.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) announced another COVID-19 case at East Elgin Secondary School, where there are now five active cases.

TVDSB says SWPH also reported a new case at Davenport Public School and Huron Park Secondary School.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a new case at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School. Each of these schools have one active case.

The London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) says MLHU announced another case at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School where there are now three active cases. An outbreak was declared late last week.

Story continues below advertisement

All five schools remain open.

As of Sunday, at least 36 cases are active involving schools in the region:

Four cases are active at Westminster Secondary School. An outbreak declaration is active.

Four cases are active at Ashley Oaks Public School. An outbreak declaration is active.

Four cases are active at Sir Arthur Public School. An outbreak declaration is active.

Two cases are active at London Christian High, a private religious school.

Two cases are active at Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School. An outbreak declaration is active.

Three cases are active at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School. An outbreak declaration is active.

One case is active at C.C. Carrothers Public School.

One case is active at London Central Secondary School.

One case is active at Rick Hansen Public School.

One case is active at Ryerson Public School.

One case is active at Sir Frederick Banting Secondary School.

One case is active at Sir George Etienne Cartier Public School.

One case is active at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Elementary School.

One case is active at St. John French Immersion Catholic Elementary School.

One case is active at Westmount Public School.

One case is active at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School.

Advertisement