Crime

2 in custody after man shot early Sunday in Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 13, 2020 1:08 pm
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was seriously hurt on Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street.
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was seriously hurt on Notre Dame Avenue and Arlington Street. Michael Draven/Global News

Winnipeg police have two suspects in custody after finding an injured man on the road.

Police say around 2:24 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

Winnipeg police report city's 41st homicide of 2020

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 40s on the road.

Trending Stories

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later downgraded to critical condition.

Police say they have two male suspects in custody who have been arrested, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=12dXdWWHUL2Q7tRcqWRNm_MXPBLwWz0br&#8221; width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>

