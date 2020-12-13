2 in custody after man shot early Sunday in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police have two suspects in custody after finding an injured man on the road.

Police say around 2:24 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue for a report of a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found an injured man in his 40s on the road.

He was transported to hospital in unstable condition and later downgraded to critical condition.

Police say they have two male suspects in custody who have been arrested, but no charges have been laid at this time.

Members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

<iframe src=”https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/embed?mid=12dXdWWHUL2Q7tRcqWRNm_MXPBLwWz0br” width=”640″ height=”480″></iframe>