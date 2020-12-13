Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 13

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Charges laid after Toronto business allegedly violates lockdown

Police say they have charged two owners of a Toronto business after alleged violations of coronavirus-related restrictions.

Police said officers were called to the area of Queen and Portland streets around 12:40 a.m. Sunday for reports of a “noisy party” at a business.

“All the doors were locked, windows were covered and music was playing inside,” officers alleged in a news release.

York Region to enter lockdown Monday

Sunday is the last day before York Region and Windsor-Essex enter lockdown.

They are just the third and fourth regions to face the province’s strictest public health rules in the pandemic’s second wave in Ontario. The other two are Toronto and Peel Region.

The rules — which prohibit restaurants from offering anything but takeout and delivery, and shutter non-essential retailers — kick in Monday at 12:01 a.m.

Long lines were seen at Vaughan Mills over the weekend as people flocked to the stores before the lockdown.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,677 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

Of those:

456 were in Toronto

356 were in Peel Region

143 were in York Region

86 were in Durham Region

62 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,677 new cases, 16 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,677 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 140,181.

Sixteen deaths were also reported, raising the provincial death toll to 3,949.

A total of 120,028 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.6 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 10 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,391 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 10.

There are currently 136 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is an increase of eight.

— With files from The Canadian Press

