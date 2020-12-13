2 teens taken to hospital after shooting, car crash in Scarborough: police

Toronto police say two teens were taken to hospital after a shooting and car crash in Scarborough late Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Markham Road and Greencedar Circuit, near Cedarbrae Mall, at 11:24 p.m.
A police spokesperson told Global News a shooting occurred after two vehicles collided in the area and two teens — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending Stories
The spokesperson said four people were seen fleeing the area southbound on Markham Road in a blue Kia Forte.
The shooter was reportedly wearing a dark green Moose Knuckle jacket with white fur on the hood.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments