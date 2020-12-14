Saskatoon Blades focus on helping out the community for the holidays

Send this page to someone via email

If this was a normal year, the Saskatoon Blades would be preparing to host their annual teddy bear toss game to help kids in the community who need a toy during the holiday season.

But this year, the teddy bear toss game will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blades will instead host a drive-through teddy bear toss event on Friday, Dec. 18, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at SaskTel Centre.

“We still want to make it a fun experience,” said Tyler Wawryk, the Blades director of business operations.

“There will be Christmas music, decorations, our mascot, out waving to the kids and you can feel good about it at the day too, knowing that you will provide a gift for less fortunate children in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Blades are also partnering with a local charity, T’s for Toys.

It features a T-shirt with the team’s mascot, Poke Check, with $7 from every shirt sold going to purchase toys for children in need.

The Blades are continuing their relationship with Egadz to make that happen.

“We always provide them with tickets to make sure we can get some of their participants out to games, spend some time away from their normal surroundings and enjoy themselves to take in a game, and meet our players, and things like that,” Wawryk said.

The T’s for Toys T-shirt is available on the WHL’s website.

It’s a gift that allows people to give twice with one purchase.

“They are great to wear around the house while you stay at home during the holiday season. You can feel good knowing that you are donating to a really worthwhile cause here in our city.”