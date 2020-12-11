2 arrested following October break-in at west-end Peterborough business: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in connection to a break-in at a west-end business in Peterborough in October.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to an alarm at a Rye Street business.

A safe containing cash and precious metals was reported stolen.

On Friday, police said their investigation led to the arrest of two Peterborough men.

James Raposo, 32, and Joseph Sobye, 51, were arrested and each charged with breaking and entering to commit a criminal offence.

Both were released from custody. Raposo will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021; Sobye on Jan. 12.

