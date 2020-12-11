Menu

Crime

2 arrested following October break-in at west-end Peterborough business: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 3:03 pm
Peterborough Police
Two Peterborough men have been arrested in connection to an October break-in at a west-end business. Peterborough Police Service

Two people have been arrested in connection to a break-in at a west-end business in Peterborough in October.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, officers responded to an alarm at a Rye Street business.

Read more: Port Hope police seek suspect in break-ins at gas stations

A safe containing cash and precious metals was reported stolen.

On Friday, police said their investigation led to the arrest of two Peterborough men.

James Raposo, 32, and Joseph Sobye, 51, were arrested and each charged with breaking and entering to commit a criminal offence.

Both were released from custody. Raposo will appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 14, 2021; Sobye on Jan. 12.

Click to play video 'Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service' Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service
Peterborough Police Service reports an increase in calls for service
