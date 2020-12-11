Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Port Hope police seek suspect in break-ins at gas stations

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 9:45 am
A suspect in a break-in at a Port Hope gas station this week.
A suspect in a break-in at a Port Hope gas station this week. Port Hope police

Port Hope police are investigating a series of gas station break-ins this week.

The first incident was on Wednesday as officers responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. at the Esso gas station on Toronto Road. Investigators discovered the glass front door had been smashed. Around $5,000 in items were reported stolen.

Early Friday, around 5:30 a.m., police say the same gas station was targeted as the glass front door was found smashed again.

As well, police say around the same time, a break and enter was reported at the Pioneer gas bar on Peter Street.

Suspects in a break-in at a Port Hope gas station.
Suspects in a break-in at a Port Hope gas station.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

 

