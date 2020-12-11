Port Hope police seek suspect in break-ins at gas stations

Port Hope police are investigating a series of gas station break-ins this week.
The first incident was on Wednesday as officers responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. at the Esso gas station on Toronto Road. Investigators discovered the glass front door had been smashed. Around $5,000 in items were reported stolen.
Early Friday, around 5:30 a.m., police say the same gas station was targeted as the glass front door was found smashed again.
As well, police say around the same time, a break and enter was reported at the Pioneer gas bar on Peter Street.
Police have released surveillance images of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
