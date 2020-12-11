Port Hope police seek suspect in break-ins at gas stations

Send this page to someone via email

Port Hope police are investigating a series of gas station break-ins this week.

The first incident was on Wednesday as officers responded to an alarm call around 4 a.m. at the Esso gas station on Toronto Road. Investigators discovered the glass front door had been smashed. Around $5,000 in items were reported stolen.

Early Friday, around 5:30 a.m., police say the same gas station was targeted as the glass front door was found smashed again.

As well, police say around the same time, a break and enter was reported at the Pioneer gas bar on Peter Street.

Suspects in a break-in at a Port Hope gas station.

Police have released surveillance images of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-885-8123 ext. 142 or email phps@phps.on.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.