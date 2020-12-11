Menu

Sports

New year, new threads for OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted December 11, 2020 3:19 pm
The OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs have released their new alternate jerseys.
The OHL's Hamilton Bulldogs have released their new alternate jerseys. Hamilton Bulldogs

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, the Hamilton Bulldogs have unveiled their new alternate jersey for the upcoming OHL season.

The so-called “Stealth” jersey is primarily black, with white and static grey trim, and the team’s popular standing Bulldog logo is featured as the crest on the front of the sweater.

In a statement, the team says the Stealth jersey “represents our philosophy on and off the ice, characterizing our swiftness, velocity and strategy be it for plays, decisions or new opportunities.”

The team will sport the new jersey for the 2020-21 season, which is set to start in February.

“We wanted this to represent our city and our team moving into 2021 on a clean slate,” said Hamilton Bulldogs President and General Manager Steve Staios.

“We wanted to have something really exciting for you (the fans) in 2021.”

Staios also confirmed that the Bulldogs’ popular Hamilton Tigers era third jersey will be retained by the club and will be used at a future date.

