Coronavirus: SWPH reports 3 new cases in schools, MLHU reports 1

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) at two schools in Alymer and St. Thomas.

Two of the cases are at East Elgin Secondary School in Aylmer and the third is at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas.

These two cases at East Elgin cases are in addition to two other cases that were declared at the Aylmer school on Monday.

Details on the new cases are not known at this time but Monday’s cases involve a student and a teacher.

The new cases at Parkside Collegiate are in addition to two other cases, the most recent of which was reported on Tuesday.

A positive case of COVID-19 has also been identified by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Elementary School in London.

Both the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board say all staff and parents and guardians of students at the impacted schools have been notified.

At this time, the schools will remain open and school buses will continue to operate.

SWPH and the MLHU are currently investigating the cases and are in the process of identifying close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

Those who the health unit does not reach out to are not considered to be at risk.

As of late Thursday, there are at least 14 active cases in the SWPH region and 24 active cases in the region of the Middlesex London Health Unit.