Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Waterloo Region announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 12:08 pm
Click to play video 'When will the general population get the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Bogoch answers the latest COVID-19 questions' When will the general population get the COVID-19 vaccine? Dr. Bogoch answers the latest COVID-19 questions
Dr. Isaac Bogoch joins 'The Morning Show' to give the latest COVID-19 updates and talk about Ontario’s vaccine roll-out plan in Toronto and Ottawa.

Waterloo Region has announced the formation of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, which it says will create an efficient, equitable plan for delivery of the immunization program.

“We continue to see COVID-19 circulate throughout our community and the creation of this task force is a major milestone in the fight against the virus,” said regional chair Karen Redman.

Read more: Waterloo’s top doc has new instructions for businesses to slow COVID-19 spread

One of Waterloo Region’s top cops, deputy chief Shirley Hilton, will lead the panel, which will include people from a wide swathe of local agencies.

“The health and safety of this community is our top priority and I am confident that the individuals on the regional task force share a collective expertise to develop a clear and transparent process to ensure vaccines are delivered in a safe and equitable manner,” Hilton said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine' How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine
How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine

“The task force will take their guidance from the Provincial task force in the planning and delivery of the immunization program, ensuring high risk populations are prioritized and will communicate those plans with the community as soon as possible.”

The vaccine will begin being used in Ottawa and Toronto next week, although it is unclear when the first Waterloo residents will get it although Region CAO Bruce Lauckner says they expect refrigeration units for the vaccines to arrive in the coming days.

“We’re not talking months and years, we’re talking days and weeks ane are preparing for that and preparing for distribution of a small amount, potentially as early as the end of December,” Lauckner explained.

Read more: Another woman suffers COVID-19-related death in Waterloo Region

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the task force from the region include Hilton, Redman and Lauckner as well as the following:

  • Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region medical officer of health
  • Sharon Bal, primary care physician lead
  • Insp. Jennifer Davis, Waterloo Regional Police
  • Nicolaas Jonkman, emergency planning and business continuity advisor, Waterloo Regional Police
  • Richard Hepditch, Waterloo fire chief
  • Karen Quigley-Hobbs, director of infectious disease, sexual health and harm reduction, public health
  • Douglas Bartholomew-Saunders, commissioner of community services, Waterloo Region
  • Stephen VanValkenburg, chief of paramedic services
  • Ron Gagnon, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital
  • Karyn Lumsden, vice-president, home and community care, Waterloo Wellington LHIN
  • Vickie Murray, director of pharmacy of GRH and St. Mary’s
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineKitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsWaterloo Public HealthWaterloo COVID 19Waterloo coronavirusWaterloo COVID-19 vaccineWaterloo vaccine
