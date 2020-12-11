Waterloo Region announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region has announced the formation of a COVID-19 vaccine distribution task force, which it says will create an efficient, equitable plan for delivery of the immunization program.

“We continue to see COVID-19 circulate throughout our community and the creation of this task force is a major milestone in the fight against the virus,” said regional chair Karen Redman.

One of Waterloo Region’s top cops, deputy chief Shirley Hilton, will lead the panel, which will include people from a wide swathe of local agencies.

“The health and safety of this community is our top priority and I am confident that the individuals on the regional task force share a collective expertise to develop a clear and transparent process to ensure vaccines are delivered in a safe and equitable manner,” Hilton said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

4:37 How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine How to talk to those hesitant about the COVID-19 vaccine

“The task force will take their guidance from the Provincial task force in the planning and delivery of the immunization program, ensuring high risk populations are prioritized and will communicate those plans with the community as soon as possible.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The vaccine will begin being used in Ottawa and Toronto next week, although it is unclear when the first Waterloo residents will get it although Region CAO Bruce Lauckner says they expect refrigeration units for the vaccines to arrive in the coming days.

“We’re not talking months and years, we’re talking days and weeks ane are preparing for that and preparing for distribution of a small amount, potentially as early as the end of December,” Lauckner explained.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the task force from the region include Hilton, Redman and Lauckner as well as the following:

Hsiu-Li Wang, Waterloo Region medical officer of health

Sharon Bal, primary care physician lead

Insp. Jennifer Davis, Waterloo Regional Police

Nicolaas Jonkman, emergency planning and business continuity advisor, Waterloo Regional Police

Richard Hepditch, Waterloo fire chief

Karen Quigley-Hobbs, director of infectious disease, sexual health and harm reduction, public health

Douglas Bartholomew-Saunders, commissioner of community services, Waterloo Region

Stephen VanValkenburg, chief of paramedic services

Ron Gagnon, president and CEO of Grand River Hospital

Karyn Lumsden, vice-president, home and community care, Waterloo Wellington LHIN

Vickie Murray, director of pharmacy of GRH and St. Mary’s