Man dead after crashing vehicle into pole in Etobicoke, splitting car in half

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man in his 20s died after crashing his vehicle into a pole in Etobicoke on Thursday night.

Duty Insp. Michael Williams said a Nissan was travelling southbound on Martin Grove Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 11:45 p.m. when it crashed into the pole.

The man suffered critical injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.

“From the damage you can see behind me, speed appears to be a factor,” Williams told reporters. “The car was actually sheared in half.”

Williams also said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

The roads in the area were closed for the collision reconstruction investigation.

COLLISION:

Martin Grove Rd + Gihon Spring Dr

– Despite their best efforts the driver has succumbed to his injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Traffic Services will now take carriage of investigation

– Expect roads to be closed for a few hours

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 11, 2020

TRAFFIC: Toronto police say a man in his 20s is dead after his vehicle hit a pole on Martin Grove Road, south of Steeles Avenue West. Police say an investigation is still underway but speed is believed to a factor as the vehicle was sheared into two parts, ejecting the driver. pic.twitter.com/1WxYoQa0aI — Nick Westoll (@NWestoll) December 11, 2020

Advertisement