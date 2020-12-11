Man dead after crashing vehicle into pole in Etobicoke, splitting car in half

Toronto police say a man in his 20s died after crashing his vehicle into a pole in Etobicoke on Thursday night.
Duty Insp. Michael Williams said a Nissan was travelling southbound on Martin Grove Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West, at around 11:45 p.m. when it crashed into the pole.
The man suffered critical injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Williams said.
Read more: Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after man stabbed during argument, Toronto police say
“From the damage you can see behind me, speed appears to be a factor,” Williams told reporters. “The car was actually sheared in half.”
Williams also said the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
The roads in the area were closed for the collision reconstruction investigation.
Comments