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Canada

Toronto police arrest man in 2022 homicide days after releasing artist sketch

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 1:57 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed in Toronto on May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed in Toronto on May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Police in Toronto say they have arrested a man wanted on a first-degree murder charge that dates back to 2022.

It was November 2022 when Toronto police were called to reports of a shooting in the Midland Avenue and Passmore Avenue area of the city.

Officers said 31-year-old Ding Ping Wang was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot when someone approached the car and shot him. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

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Earlier this month, more than four years after the deadly attack, Toronto police said they’d made a breakthrough in their investigation.

They said they believed the man wanted in the 2022 killing of Wang goes by the name “Jay.”

Police previously said Wang, a husband and father who owned a kitchen cabinet business, regularly visited the industrial plaza for work.

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Investigators do not believe his killing was random, though they have not determined a motive. Police also released an artist’s rendering of their suspect.

On Monday, 10 days after releasing the sketch, police said they’d made an arrest.

Justin Longshaw, 39, was arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge.

— with files from Global News’ Prisha Dev

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