Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Liberal MLA hopes government will support bill to cap restaurant fee charges for delivery services

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 1:06 pm
An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
An Uber Eats courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The BC Liberals have introduced private members legislation that would would cap fee charges to restaurants by delivery services at 15 per cent.

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford introduced the legislation. Private members bills rarely pass, but the BC NDP promised the same policy during the provincial election.

“People are eager to support local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and implementing this cap on delivery charges to restaurants is an easy step the NDP can take to help those businesses right now,” Halford said.

“Restaurants are struggling, and this common-sense decision will provide much-needed relief as we head into the holiday season which would normally be their busiest time of year.”

Read more: B.C. restaurant industry praises election promises to cap food delivery fees

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, delivery service companies like Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes charge up to 30 per cent to restaurants on the total cost of orders.

There has been a dramatic increase in B.C. on the reliance on these companies. Restaurants have been forced to cut down on restaurant service and customers have been more wary of going out, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

Trending Stories

B.C.’s restaurant sector is supportive of the 15-per cent cap on food delivery commission fees, describing it during the election campaign as a crucial lifeline for a struggling industry.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York have already implemented similar caps.

Read more: Confusion remains in B.C. on who can gather in restaurants under COVID-19 restrictions

“Reducing these delivery fees makes sense on many levels and was something both major parties committed to taking action on during the election, so there is no reason that the NDP couldn’t implement these changes immediately,” Halford said.

“This industry can no longer wait for John Horgan and the NDP to take action.”

During the campaign, the NDP said they will ask delivery services to comply voluntarily, and if they don’t, will impose the 15 per cent cap for six months.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Simon Little

Click to play video 'Vancouver restaurant fights third-party delivery apps with at-cost service' Vancouver restaurant fights third-party delivery apps with at-cost service
Vancouver restaurant fights third-party delivery apps with at-cost service – Nov 29, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 PandemicBC LiberalsBC governmentDeliverySkip The Dishesuber eatsfood deliveryTrevor Halforddelivery capfood delivery charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers