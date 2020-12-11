Liberal MLA hopes government will support bill to cap restaurant fee charges for delivery services

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Liberals have introduced private members legislation that would would cap fee charges to restaurants by delivery services at 15 per cent.

Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford introduced the legislation. Private members bills rarely pass, but the BC NDP promised the same policy during the provincial election.

“People are eager to support local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and implementing this cap on delivery charges to restaurants is an easy step the NDP can take to help those businesses right now,” Halford said.

“Restaurants are struggling, and this common-sense decision will provide much-needed relief as we head into the holiday season which would normally be their busiest time of year.”

Currently, delivery service companies like Uber Eats and Skip The Dishes charge up to 30 per cent to restaurants on the total cost of orders.

There has been a dramatic increase in B.C. on the reliance on these companies. Restaurants have been forced to cut down on restaurant service and customers have been more wary of going out, due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

B.C.’s restaurant sector is supportive of the 15-per cent cap on food delivery commission fees, describing it during the election campaign as a crucial lifeline for a struggling industry.

Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York have already implemented similar caps.

“Reducing these delivery fees makes sense on many levels and was something both major parties committed to taking action on during the election, so there is no reason that the NDP couldn’t implement these changes immediately,” Halford said.

“This industry can no longer wait for John Horgan and the NDP to take action.”

During the campaign, the NDP said they will ask delivery services to comply voluntarily, and if they don’t, will impose the 15 per cent cap for six months.

— with files from Simon Little

