COVID-19 means no walking, no food donation bins at Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane

The COVID-19 pandemic means one of Edmonton’s most popular winter attractions will look much different this year than in year’s past.

YEG Candy Cane Lane officially opens on Friday. It runs from sunset to midnight every night until Jan. 1.

While the event typically includes sleigh rides, fire pits and food trucks, those amenities will not be offered this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. The sidewalks will also be closed to pedestrians, and those attending will only be allowed to drive down the lane.

Another major change this year is that Edmonton’s Food Bank will not place food donation bins along the streets. Candy Cane Lane is typically a big food-raising event for the organization heading into Christmas.

The food bank typically collects 25,000 kilograms of food at Candy Cane Lane each year. Over the last two decades, more than 360,000 kilograms of food have been donated along the lane in support of Edmonton’s Food Bank.

The food bank is encouraging people to donate in other ways this year:

Canned and non-perishable food donations can be dropped at any major grocery store

Monetary donations can be made online

Monetary donations can be made on mobile phones by texting FEEDYEG to 20222

Candy Cane Lane is located on 148 Street between 99 and 92 avenues.