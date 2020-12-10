Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said 75 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, three cases with individuals in their 20s, 30s and 40s are in the Edmundston region, and another case with a person in their 30s is in the Saint John region.

“All cases are self-isolating and under investigation,” the province said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 546, 464 of which have recovered.

The province said there have been seven deaths, and there are four cases currently in the hospital, including three in intensive care.

As of Thursday, 136,559 tests have been conducted.

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act, according to the province.

In the meantime, the province announced Zone 2 (Saint John region) will move to the yellow level effective at midnight Thursday.

“Public Health made the recommendation because the growth in new cases has slowed significantly, compliance with Public Health directives has increased, and the testing backlog has been addressed,” the province said in a statement. Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said New Brunswick is leading the way by keeping their case numbers low and keeping outbreaks contained when they do happen. “While we have had to move zones to the Orange level several times since our province came out of lockdown, we have been able to quickly get the situation under control every single time,” said Shephard. READ MORE: Saint John Airport boss remains ‘confident’ despite more airline cuts In the yellow level of recovery, the province said “people are no longer required to stick to a one-household bubble and informal indoor gatherings of up to 20 people are permitted.” Public Health said it recommends that these 20 people be limited to the same circle of close family and friends in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. “Everyone should aim to keep their social contacts, the people you spend time with without wearing a mask or maintaining physical distance, to no more than 20 individuals,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health in a press release. “I strongly suggest that everyone make a list of their close contacts and aim to keep it to the same 20 for the rest of 2020. If we all do this, we stand a better chance of limiting the impact of future outbreaks,” she added. COVID-19 vaccine planning The province also announced that a detailed vaccine plan for New Brunswick is being developed, and priority groups who will receive the vaccine first have been determined. According to the province, those groups include: Long-term care residents and staff

Staff from Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Teams who respond to COVID-19 outbreaks

Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick staff

Health-care workers

First Nations nurses

Seniors 85 or older “We expect the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive in New Brunswick next week,” said Greg MacCallum, director of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization in the press release. “In a province of more than 700,000 people, a total of 1,950 doses is a small number, but it is the first step in a program of regular deliveries going forward. We need people to understand that it will take much of 2021 to roll out and administer vaccine to all New Brunswickers, and to all Canadians.”