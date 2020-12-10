Canadian North employee dies in workplace incident at Ottawa hangar

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple investigations are underway after an airline employee died at the Ottawa International Airport on Monday.

Canadian North chief executive Chris Avery said in a statement this week that an employee of the airline died while loading an aircraft in the company’s Ottawa hangar.

Ottawa police said officers were called to the scene shortly after 9 a.m. on Monday for a workplace injury. A police spokesperson said the victim was a 55-year-old man.

The Ottawa police is now investigating, the spokesperson said, adding that the federal labour watchdog is also probing the incident. Global News has reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada to confirm any investigation.

“We are currently supporting the investigation of this accident and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our employees,” Avery said.

Global News has reached out to the airport for comment on the incident.

Canadian North is a Kanata-based airline that primarily serves the northern territories.

