$100,000 prize will help Crossroads for Women expand domestic violence shelter

The head of a New Brunswick charity on the receiving end of $100,000 says it feels like “Christmas came early for us.”

“It feels surreal right now. We just found out not even an hour ago, so it’s quite exciting,” Chantal Poirier, the executive director of Crossroads for Women, a domestic violence shelter in Moncton, said Thursday morning.

“I don’t often jump out of my chair but I did, so it does mean a lot for Crossroads.”

The money going to the organization will help with renovation costs as the non-profit seeks to expand, adding more beds to keep up with demand.

The shelter had to turn 91 people away last year due to capacity.

The philanthropic contest — put on by iA Financial Group — allowed applications across Canada from charities in health care, education and social services sectors that faced uphill battles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These unprecedented times call for goodwill, helping others and generosity from the community as a whole,” reads a statement provided to Global News by iA Financial Group. “Ten charities were chosen and presented to the public, who were invited to vote for the projects they found most inspiring.”

The prize money will help Crossroads for Women add 10 additional beds and will also be used to update the food storage system.

Like many businesses and charities, it’s been an extremely challenging year for Crossroads due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from cancelled fundraisers, the shelter for women and girls fleeing domestic violence has also seen an uptick in demand as a result of previous lockdown measures forcing some people to stay with their abuser more frequently.

“We’re trying to add additional beds and rooms in the shelter to accommodate the winter months that are coming, on top of the increase since the beginning of the pandemic in March,” Poirier said.

Jennifer Wood, an HR generalist for the organization, is the one who found the contest online and took time to put the application together.

“Overjoyed, I guess,” she said, describing her reaction to the news. “I cried this morning with excitement and happiness for the organization. It’s such a great relief to receive this money.”

The top three finalists all received $100,000, while the seven remaining top 10 finalists received $10,000.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation previously said domestic violence shelters across the country are seeing a spike in demand, with many at or over capacity.

As for when the money will be handed out, a spokesperson with the Fernandez relations publiques firm says that could happen next month.

“The specifics of the money transfer will be discussed with all charities,” Philippe Béliveau says. “They can receive the donation as early as the first week of January, or have it spread out on a longer period, depending on their needs.”

