Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 10

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Trillium Health Partners reports 36 coronavirus cases among staff across hospitals

Trillium Health Partners, which has two hospitals in Mississauga and one in Etobicoke, has reported 36 COVID-19 cases among its staff over the last 10 days, forcing the closure of some units to admissions.

Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga Hospital and Queensway Health Centre are all part of Trillium Health Partners and have outbreaks reported across all three sites.

Toronto education workers call for asymptomatic testing expansion, delay return to school

Toronto education workers are calling for the expansion of an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program that revealed outbreaks in local schools, as well as a delayed return to in-class learning in the new year.

In an open letter to provincial ministers of health and education, as well as Toronto public health officials, a group of education union representatives said the program should be deployed to all schools in the city.

It also calls for schools to move to online learning for at least two weeks after the holidays to limit the spread of COVID-19. The writers argue that this break would offer time to set up an expanded testing program.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,983 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

496 were in Toronto

515 were in Peel Region

208 were in York Region

55 were in Durham Region

51 were in Halton Region

Ontario sets provincial record with nearly 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Ontario reported 1,983 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, a new single-day high, bringing the provincial total to 134,783.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,871 as 35 more deaths were reported.

The government said 61,809 tests were processed in the last 24 hours which also sets the record for tests within a single day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,358 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 17 deaths.

There are 118 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 623 active cases among long-term care residents and 617 active cases among staff — up by five cases and unchanged in cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 6,059 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,076 among students and 893 among staff (1,090 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 139 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 878 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Ten schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,017 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 31 (20 child cases and 11 staff cases.) Out of 5,246 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 35 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.