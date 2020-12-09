Menu

Canada

Quebec government lawyers tell court secularism law is not a violation of freedoms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 4:28 pm
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21 before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Demonstrators stand outside the courthouse on the first day of the constitutional challenge to Bill 21 before the Quebec Superior Court in Montreal on Monday, November 2, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government does not believe its secularism law violates freedom of religion, but rather it serves to frame it, a lawyer argued today.

It was the turn of those defending the law known as Bill 21 to begin delivering final arguments in a legal challenge at the Montreal courthouse.

Lawyers representing the Quebec government argued the ban on religious symbols is very specific and doesn’t infringe on people’s right to practise their religion outside the workplace.

READ MORE: Closing arguments begin in court challenge to Quebec secularism law

The law, known as Bill 21, forbids the wearing of religious symbols such as turbans, kippas and hijabs for employees of the state deemed to be in positions of authority, including police officers and teachers.

Several groups are contesting the law from different angles in the current trial, but they are limited because Bill 21 invokes the Constitution’s notwithstanding clause, shielding it from most charter challenges.

Those challenging have said the law, adopted in July 2019, is discriminatory against religious minorities, in particular Muslim women.

Click to play video 'Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court' Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court
Trial challenging Bill 21 gets underway in Montreal court – Nov 2, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
