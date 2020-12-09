Halifax police lay 34 break-in charges against 35-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have placed 34 charges against a Halifax man for multiple break and enters into residences and vehicles.

Central Division patrol officers arrested 35-year-old Aaron Joseph Giles on Monday at 7:30 p.m at a Halifax residence.

The multiple break and enters occurred over the past week in the Isleville area, Robie, Harris, Roberts, and Bloomfield streets in Halifax.

Giles has been charged for theft from a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth that occurred on Nov. 19.

Giles was scheduled to appear in court yesterday to face his 34 charges that include five counts of break and enter, theft under $5000, five counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, five counts of possession of housebreak tools, seven counts of breach of court order and seven counts of breach of probation.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking the public to report any property stolen from their homes or vehicles.

