COVID-19 measures help keep flu cases low: Peterborough Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health says COVID-19 measures are likely contributing to very low numbers of influenza cases so far this fall.

“We have no flu activity,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health during Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 cases.

Salvaterra attributes the lack of flu cases due to public health measures such as physical distancing, regular handwashing and wearing face masks that were implemented to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Peterborough pharmacies not receiving enough flu shots to support demand

“We are benefitting from all public health measures in place right now for COVID-19 — they’re working as well protecting us against flu,” she said.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Some Peterborough pharmacies last month were reporting a shortage of flu shots.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvaterra noted most of the shortage issues reported across the province should be resolved as she said the Ontario government was recently able to secure additional doses of FluMist — a nasal spray flu vaccine.

She also noted that as of this Friday, pharmacies will no longer be testing people for COVID-19 who are planning to travel internationally. Pharmacies will continue to test asymptomatic individuals for the virus.

“They will no longer be covered by OHIP as of Friday,” she said. “They will need to make arrangements with private labs in order to get a COVID-19 test if they require one because of their destination.”