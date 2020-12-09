Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 44 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, a sharp jump from 18 cases the day before.

The local public health unit also recorded one additional death related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 382.

There have now been 8,863 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, with 379 of those cases considered active, a slight drop from the day before.

OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard shows there are currently 31 people hospitalized with the virus in Ottawa, one of whom is in intensive care.

Three new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard, raising the total number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa to 31.

One staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the St. Louis Residence, the sixth COVID-19 outbreak at the long-term care home since the start of the pandemic.

Three students and one staff member tested positive for the virus at the École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis, prompting an outbreak declaration at the school.

The third outbreak faces an undisclosed workplace.

