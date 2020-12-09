Peel paramedic charged with sexual assault involving minor

Send this page to someone via email

A Peel Region paramedic has been charged with sexual assault involving a minor in Erin, Ont.

OPP say 41-year-old Sean Large has been charged with sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching on a person under 16 years of age, and sexual interference.

He was arrested on Dec. 3 after an investigation began in August following a report of sexual assault and “other sex-related offences” that happened in July in Erin, Ont., OPP said in a news release.

A spokesperson for Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed Large is an employee but would not comment further.

According to his LinkedIn page, Large has been a paramedic in Peel for 15 years and is involved with organizations such as St. John Ambulance and GlobalMedic.

He has also served as the lead medical advisor for Peel Medical Venturers and Rovers, a Scouts Canada youth program that teaches kids first aid, however, his bio page has been deleted off the organization’s site.

An OPP spokesperson said the investigation is still “quite active” and police are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Charges against Large have not been proven in court.

In its news release, OPP said victims of sexual assault are not alone and resources are available through Victim Services of Wellington County at 519-824-1212.