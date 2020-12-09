Nova Scotia extends virtual care options for doctors to connect with patients

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia said Wednesday that it is further extending access to virtual care options, like telephone and videoconferencing, that are available for doctors to connect with patients.

The province explained that virtual care is one of several measures introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the health system and support Nova Scotians and health-care providers.

So far, more than 1,207,900 services were provided virtually by physicians in Nova Scotia between March 1 and Dec. 1, the province said in a statement.

“Access to virtual care has become increasingly important to patients and doctors as the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” Health and Wellness Minister Leo Glavine said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Further extending virtual care maintains access to these important options while allowing us to finalize a longer-term approach.”

According to the province, physicians’ payment codes for virtual visits will be available until March 31, 2021.

5:51 Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access Doctors Nova Scotia talks virtual care access – Oct 2, 2020