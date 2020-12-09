Ottawa police investigating 2 bodies found in ByWard Market

Ottawa police are investigating after two people died early Wednesday in the ByWard Market.
Police said Wednesday morning on Twitter that officers were called to the 300 block of Cumberland Street shortly before 7 a.m. after receiving calls that two people were “possibly deceased.”
“Unfortunately, both individuals have passed away,” police said.
The deaths are being investigated for suspicious circumstances.
