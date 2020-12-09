Menu

Weather

Hazardous travel conditions in parts of southern, eastern Ontario on Wednesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 7:37 am
A snow-covered car.
A snow-covered car. Getty Images

Travel may be hazardous in eastern and central parts of southern Ontario Wednesday morning due to snowy conditions.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for a large section the region.

The weather agency says drivers can expected rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.

Between two and four centimetres of snow is expected, with more falling in some areas at higher elevations.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late morning.

At the same time, precipitation will become lighter or mix with showers, offering some improvement to travel conditions.

Regions in southern, eastern Ontario under a weather advisory by Environment Canada.
Regions in southern, eastern Ontario under a weather advisory by Environment Canada. Environment Canada
© 2020 The Canadian Press
