Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto as snow falls

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 7:20 am
Snow falling in Toronto during the early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Snow falling in Toronto during the early morning on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. John Hanley / Global News

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Toronto as snow has fallen over the city early Wednesday.

The weather agency warned that travel may be hazardous for a few hours during the morning as a result of rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada said about two to five centimetres of snow is expected with more amounts possible over higher elevations.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2020-2021 winter forecast: Here’s what weather Canadians can expect coast to coast to coast

Temperatures are also expected to rise above freezing during mid to late morning and precipitation will become light or mix with rain to improve travel conditions, the weather agency said.

Wednesday is expected to see a high of 5 C.

Story continues below advertisement

York and Durham regions are also under a weather advisory as well.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinter weatherToronto weatherWeather AdvisoryToronto snowToronto weather advisoryWinter weather advisoryToronto snowy weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers