Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Toronto as snow falls

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Toronto as snow has fallen over the city early Wednesday.

The weather agency warned that travel may be hazardous for a few hours during the morning as a result of rapidly accumulating snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility.

Environment Canada said about two to five centimetres of snow is expected with more amounts possible over higher elevations.

Temperatures are also expected to rise above freezing during mid to late morning and precipitation will become light or mix with rain to improve travel conditions, the weather agency said.

Wednesday is expected to see a high of 5 C.

Story continues below advertisement

York and Durham regions are also under a weather advisory as well.