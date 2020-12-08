BC SPCA seeking financial help for injured cat that will lose a leg

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA is appealing for financial help for a young cat in the Okanagan that will lose a leg.

On Tuesday, the SPCA announced the plea, stating the cat had been found outside a 24-hour emergency vet clinic in Kelowna, crying, shivering from being out in the cold and suffering from a serious injury.

The cat, named Holly, was brought to the SPCA’s Kelowna branch. How the cat was injured is unknown.

“As soon as Holly arrived at the shelter, she required immediate care to stabilize and warm her,” said Sean Hogan, manager of the Kelowna SPCA branch.

“Bloodwork showed anemia and infection, which we are treating. She is quite underweight and faces surgery when she gains enough weight. Unfortunately, she will lose her right hind leg.”

The cat is currently in foster care and is gaining weight, but is unable to bear any weight on her right hind leg.

Hogan says “she tries to play even though she has a big bandaged leg,” adding she likes to purr and enjoys the sound of people talking to her.

“Holly has a lot of spunk and she has shown she is a survivor,” said Hogan.

“We continue to see progress and when she can get her amputation and is fully recovered, she will be ready for adoption. She will definitely brighten any home.”

The SPCA says the medical costs for Holly’s care are expected to be nearly $3,000. If you are able to donate, click here.

