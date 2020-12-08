Coronavirus: London Christian High moves learning online until Jan. 4

Send this page to someone via email

A private school in London, Ont., has decided to move all of its learning online after two cases of COVID-19 were identified at the school.

London Christian High at 24 Braesyde Ave., near Hamilton and Gore roads, learned about a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building from the Middlesex-London Health Unit “late in the school day” on Monday.

According to the MLHU’s dashboard, there are currently two known cases tied to the school.

“We decided out of an abundance of caution for our community and because we are committed to student safety to move all of our learning online for all students until the Christmas break,” says principal Tim Bentum.

Story continues below advertisement

Bentum says the school expects to resume in-person learning on Jan. 4, 2021.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The MLHU says it did not play a role in the decision to move all classes online.

Bentum says all affected families were contacted by the school and the health unit is in the process of “communicating further with those families to limit the spread of the virus.”

In addition to London Christian High, the MLHU’s dashboard lists several other schools with active cases of COVID-19.

As of midday Tuesday, a dozen other schools within the MLHU’s jurisdiction are listed as having active cases.

Westminster Secondary School is listed as having four cases while Sir Arthur Currie Public School has three. Like London Christian High, Ashley Oaks Public School also has two cases.

C. C. Carrothers Public School, John Paul II Catholic Secondary School, London Central Secondary School, Mother Teresa Catholic Secondary School, Ryerson Public School, St. Marguerite d’Youville School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Stoney Creek Public School, and Westmount Public School have one case each.

0:58 Ontario auditor general report finds province’s school curriculum is ‘aging’ Ontario auditor general report finds province’s school curriculum is ‘aging’