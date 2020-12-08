RCMP investigate fatal car crash in South Haven, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in South Haven.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 105, near exit 12, close to the Englishtown ferry.

First responders attended the scene to find a car and transport truck heavily damaged.

Police say the 45-year-old driver of the car from Victoria County died at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the transport truck from Hants County was not injured.

Police say the highway is closed as a collision reconstructionist is currently on scene. They say the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:58 Halifax Transit drivers refusing work after passengers forego masks Halifax Transit drivers refusing work after passengers forego masks