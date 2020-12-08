RCMP investigate fatal car crash in South Haven, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in South Haven.
The collision occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 105, near exit 12, close to the Englishtown ferry.
First responders attended the scene to find a car and transport truck heavily damaged.
Police say the 45-year-old driver of the car from Victoria County died at the scene.
Trending Stories
The 47-year-old driver of the transport truck from Hants County was not injured.
Police say the highway is closed as a collision reconstructionist is currently on scene. They say the investigation is ongoing.
Halifax Transit drivers refusing work after passengers forego masks
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments