Crime

RCMP investigate fatal car crash in South Haven, N.S.

By Maria Tobin Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 12:37 pm
A photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in South Haven.

The collision occurred around 9 a.m. on Highway 105, near exit 12, close to the Englishtown ferry.

First responders attended the scene to find a car and transport truck heavily damaged. 

Police say the 45-year-old driver of the car from Victoria County died at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the transport truck from Hants County was not injured.  

 Police say the highway is closed as a collision reconstructionist is currently on scene. They say the investigation is ongoing.

