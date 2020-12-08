B.C. company rolls out new Bob Marley board game

A Kelowna company that specializes in licensed board games has released its newest game — just in time for Christmas.
High Roller Games is celebrating the 75th anniversary of legendary Rock ’n Roll hall of famer Bob Marley by rolling out a board game in his honour.
“We are stoked to say it’s finally ready and on our website, right now,” High Roller Games CEO Derek Hodgins told Global News.
“Honestly, it was something that, really, we felt pulled to and we went after it,” Hodgins said about the creation of Bob Marley: The Game of Peace, Love and Unity.
Born in Jamaica, Marley rose from meagre beginnings to become an international superstar in the 1970s.
In 1977, he was diagnosed with malignant melanoma and died of cancer in 1981.
Marking the musician’s milestone anniversary with a board game was a natural fit for High Roller.
“We’ve been fans of Bob Marley since we were kids,” Hodgins said. “I love his music.”
As for the game, it’s very much straight-forward and is somewhat of a traditional board game.
“The game looks like Monopoly, but it’s actually fun,” said Hodgins. “There’s a good bit of depth to it and a good balance of strategy and luck.”
The game is produced with complete sustainability in mind. No plastic is involved and part of the proceeds go to One Tree Planted.
“The Bob Marley family is into humanitarian and environmental causes, so we decided that was the only way to go,” said Dave Phelps, game designer for High Roller Games.
It was the only way to go, really, because the Marley family strictly controls licensing of the reggae legend’s likeness.
“Working with the Marley folks has been really amazing; they have been very supportive,” Hodgins said.
In fact, Hodgins says the Marley family jumped on board with the game, stating Ziggy Marley played the game and that Cedella Marley is the voice-over on the video.
The game is available online from High Roller Games.
