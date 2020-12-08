Nova Scotia to provide provincial update on COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials are expected to provide a provincial update on coronavirus on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, at 3 p.m.

The briefing will be livestreamed on Global News.

On Monday, Nova Scotia reported eight new cases of COVID-19 and reached the milestone of completing more than 200,000 tests to date.

Two of the cases are school-connected cases announced on Sunday. One is at Ian Forsyth Elementary School in Dartmouth in the central zone. The school will remain closed until Dec. 10 to allow for a deep cleaning. Students will shift to learning from home with an update for parents and staff coming on Wednesday.

Another of the school-related cases is at Berwick and District School in the province’s western zone. The school will remain closed until Dec. 10 to allow for a deep cleaning. Students will shift to learning from home with an update for parents and staff coming on Wednesday.

Strang said on Monday that a decline in COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia is good, but does not mean there is low risk.

Nova Scotia said it will begin accepting bookings for asymptomatic testing of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province says it is a procedure mainly recommended for people who have had a lot of close social interaction or many social contacts.

In addition, the province confirmed to Global News on Sunday that it will receive 1,950 doses of the first batch of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine next week.

The province said that in order to be prepared for when the vaccine does arrive, it will be participating in a dry run this week with the federal government, Dalhousie University and Pfizer.