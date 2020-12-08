Menu

Comments

World

Pfizer meets safety, efficacy guidelines for its coronavirus vaccine: FDA

By Staff Reuters
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trump administration says it is working toward emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine' Coronavirus: Trump administration says it is working toward emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine
WATCH: Trump administration says it is working toward emergency use authorization for Pfizer vaccine – Nov 13, 2020

Pfizer cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that did not raise any new issues about its safety or efficacy.

Data on the vaccine submitted to the agency was in line with its guidance on emergency use authorization, FDA staff said in documents released ahead of Thursday’s meeting of outside experts.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccinations delivered in U.K. as historic mass rollout begins

The experts will discuss whether the shot developed with German partner BioNTech SE should be authorized for emergency use.

A two-dose vaccination was highly effective in preventing confirmed cases of COVID-19 at least seven days after the last dose, FDA staff said.

The FDA said there was currently insufficient data to make conclusions about the safety of the vaccine in those less than 16 years of age, pregnant women and those whose immune systems were compromised.

The FDA is expected to decide on whether to authorize the vaccine within days or weeks.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Biden says he wouldn’t hesitate to get vaccine if Fauci, manufacturers conclude it’s safe' Coronavirus: Biden says he wouldn’t hesitate to get vaccine if Fauci, manufacturers conclude it’s safe
Coronavirus: Biden says he wouldn’t hesitate to get vaccine if Fauci, manufacturers conclude it’s safe – Nov 16, 2020
© 2020 Reuters
