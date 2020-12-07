COVID-19: Second case at St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A second case of COVID-19 has been reported within the St. Peter Catholic Secondary School community in Peterborough.

In a letter issued Monday to students, parents and families, principal Shanon Brady reported that the school was informed by Peterboruogh Public Health of a second positive case of COVID-19 connected to the school.

It’s not stated if the case is a student or staff member.

“What we can share is that the individual has been isolating at home and they did not attend school while they were infectious,” Brady stated. “They will remain at home until the health unit advises they may return to school.”

The school remains open and no other individuals have been asked to isolate, Brady noted.

We have been notified by @Ptbohealth of a second confirmed COVID-19 case @StPeterCSS. The individual did not attend school while they were infectious and PPH has confirmed that this case does not pose a risk to St. Peter CSS students or staff. https://t.co/CvVKhWAiPe — PVNCCDSB (@PVNCCDSB) December 7, 2020

The first case was reported on Dec. 3.

Within the past week, the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland Clarington District School Board has also reported two cases at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood and one at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School community in Courtice in Durham region.

On Monday, the health unit reported one new case and two resolved cases in its jurisdiction. There are now 17 active cases among the 228 reported since the pandemic began.

