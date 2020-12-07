Man in stable condition after crashing into building on Main Street in Winnipeg

A man is recovering in hospital after police say he likely suffered a medical event while driving before crashing into a building on Main Street Monday.
Emergency crews were called after a silver SUV crashed into the building on the north side of Main Street near McDermot Avenue just before 1 p.m.
Police say the man behind the wheel was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.
Trending Stories
No other injuries were reported.
Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments