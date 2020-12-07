Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Man in stable condition after crashing into building on Main Street in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
A man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after a silver SUV crashed into a building on Main Street Monday afternoon.
A man was rushed to hospital in unstable condition after a silver SUV crashed into a building on Main Street Monday afternoon. Randall Paull/Global News

A man is recovering in hospital after police say he likely suffered a medical event while driving before crashing into a building on Main Street Monday.

Read more: Five hospitalized in seven-vehicle Winnipeg crash

Emergency crews were called after a silver SUV crashed into the building on the north side of Main Street near McDermot Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Police say the driver likely suffered a medical event before the crash.
Police say the driver likely suffered a medical event before the crash. Global News/Randall Paull

Police say the man behind the wheel was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

No other injuries were reported.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run' Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegWinnipeg trafficMcDermot AvenueWinnipeg collisionMain Street crashMedical EventMain and McDermot Crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers