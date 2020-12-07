Man in stable condition after crashing into building on Main Street in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A man is recovering in hospital after police say he likely suffered a medical event while driving before crashing into a building on Main Street Monday.

Emergency crews were called after a silver SUV crashed into the building on the north side of Main Street near McDermot Avenue just before 1 p.m.

Police say the driver likely suffered a medical event before the crash. Global News/Randall Paull

Police say the man behind the wheel was rushed to hospital in unstable condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

No other injuries were reported.

