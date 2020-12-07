COVID-19: All resident cases resolved at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

All cases of COVID-19 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough have been resolved, but the outbreak still remains declared, the facility announced Monday.

Since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 31, there have been three deaths related to 20 cases of COVID-19 among residents all in Westview 2 section of the home on Dutton St. The deaths occurred in November.

None of the residents required hospitalization and were placed insolation in a section of Riverside 2 of the home as they recovered.

“The outbreak is not officially over yet; the end date will be declared in consultation with Peterborough Public Health,” executive director Lionel Towns posted on facility’s website.

“After that date is set, we will communicate details on the resumption of visiting.”

Five staff and caregivers also tested positive and all those cases were declared resolved last week. Health officials believe the outbreak originated with a caregiver — not a direct employee of the municipally-run facility. All those cases were linked to Westview 2, health officials note.

On Monday, the health unit reported one new case and two resolved cases. There are now 17 active cases among the 228 reported since the pandemic began in March. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Since the pandemic, there have been five COVID-19 related deaths with the other two deaths in Peterborough in April.

More than 37,350 people — or 1 in 4 — have been tested for the virus, the health unit reports.

