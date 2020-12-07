Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, slight dip in positivity rate

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 38 new cases of the novel coronavirus to start the week.

There have now been 8,801 coronavirus cases locally since the start of the pandemic, 413 of which are considered active. That’s down slightly from 414 active cases the day before.

One additional person with COVID-19 has died in Ottawa, raising the local death toll of the pandemic to 381.

There are currently 32 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, a slight bump from the day before, with one patient in intensive care.

No new coronavirus outbreaks were declared on Monday, leaving the number of ongoing local outbreaks at 30. An outbreak at the Glebe Centre long-term care home officially ended over the weekend with 39 people connected with the facility testing positive for the virus and four residents dying as a result of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa’s coronavirus positivity rate dipped to 1.4 per cent for the week between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, down from 1.5 per cent in the previous period.

2:13 Coronavirus: Ontario continues to see record setting COVID-19 positive cases for second day Coronavirus: Ontario continues to see record setting COVID-19 positive cases for second day

The city’s reproduction number — the average number of people testing positive in connection to a typical case — continues to hover around one, with the estimated seven-day average at 1.03 as of Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Public health officials would like to see the reproduction number drop below one, as it did briefly this past weekend, which indicates the spread of the virus in the community is slowing rather than spreading.

Advertisement