New Brunswick boxer headed to Mexico for match amid COVID-19

Middle-weight professional boxer Brandon Brewer is preparing for his next match, his first since the pandemic was declared.

The fight will go down on Dec. 10, in Mexico.

Because Brewer is travelling internationally during a global pandemic, strict guidelines are in place. To date, there have been around 1.1 million reported cases of COVID-19 in Mexico and over 100,000 deaths.

“As soon as I get to Mexico I get tested once I get off the plane and we’re quarantined within the facility that the event is happening,” said Brewer.

Preparing for the fight while in New Brunswick has been a challenge, because sparring partners are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“He goes to the gym three times a day, he turned his kitchen into a gym for COVID, he goes out every night and visualizes and pretends he’s shadowboxing and just seeing his opponent in his mind,” says Jennifer Nagle, Brewer’s girlfriend.

With his trainer located in Moncton, much of his coaching is done on Zoom. His trainer will travel to Mexico with him for the match.

Even if Brandon is successful and wins the fight there is no prize money. In fact, with COVID-19 testing, accommodations, travel and food, Brewer will have to come up with about $6,000 to cover costs.

To date, Brewer has had 26 professional fights. He’s won 24 of them, 11 by knockout. He’s lost one fight and the other was a draw.

“It’s a stay sharp, he needs to fight to get ready for the next bigger one, we’re a little hesitant to just keep training and wait and wait and wait and next thing you know, he’s out of the ring for a year,” said Aubrey MacLeod, Brewer’s trainer.

MacLeod says this fight is an investment and tough competition Brewer can learn from.

He has a sponsor from his hometown to help cover the costs but Brewer is hoping to get another win under his belt and become an international contender.

“I feel a lot of frustration in today’s world and I’d like to be able to go and release some of that,” said Brewer.