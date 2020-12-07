Menu

Canada

Michael Sabia named Canada’s next deputy minister of Finance

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2020 12:03 pm
Michael Sabia is Canada's next deputy minister of finance.
Michael Sabia is Canada's next deputy minister of finance.

The prime minister has announced that veteran executive Michael Sabia will be the next deputy minister of Finance.

He will take the job effective Dec. 14.

Sabia replaces Paul Rochon, who will become senior official at the Privy Council Office.

READ MORE: Caisse CEO Michael Sabia is stepping down

Sabia is currently director at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy and chair of the board of the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

He previously worked at the Department of Finance and the Privy Council Office before joining the private sector and brings a wealth of corporate experience to the job.

He is a former chief executive of the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec and a former chief executive of BCE Inc.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian Politicsfederal politicsMichael SabiaCaisse de depot et placement du QuebecBCEPrivy Council OfficeCanadian FinanceDeputy minister of financeFinance deputy ministerMichael Sabia deputy ministerMunk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy
